Rouhani signs law blacklisting Pentagon, subsidiaries

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday signed an amended law that expands Tehrans designation of American terrorist organizations to include the Pentagon and all its subsidiaries.

Iran’s Parliament passed the initial version of the law in April 2019, which designated the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization after Washington blacklisted the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), reports Press TV. On January 7, Iran’s Parliament expanded it to include the Pentagon in retaliation to the January 3 killing of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was the chief of IRGC’s elite Quds Force, in an American drone attack near the Baghdad airport.

Rouhani signed the amended version, thus making its implementation imperative upon all the country’s related bodies.

The new version blacklists all staff members of the Pentagon and subsidiary companies and institutions, “in addition to those who commanded and perpetrated General Soleimani’s assassination”, Press TV said in the report.

All the 233 lawmakers of arliament unanimously adopted the triple-urgency motion.

The law has been endorsed by the Guardian Council of Constitution as the high legislative body of Iran. (IANS)