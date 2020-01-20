Meghalaya House ratifies 126th Constitution amendment bill

SHILLONG: The special session of Meghalaya Assembly on Monday ratified the 126th Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Congress MLA and Opposition leader Mukul Sangma stood up to seek clarification from the state government in view of the resolution for ratification to extend reservation of ST and SC communities.

He argued that keeping in the mind the vulnerability of ST and SC communities and said one voice should emanate from the House to extend the 10 years period and said that the government could lobby around for extension or allow it to get lapsed.

He spoke about the possibility of extending the 10 year period.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the extension of seats in Parliament is done every 10 years and said it had been a practice of extending every 10 years starting from 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2010 and 2020.

Replying to Mukul’s comment that no more provision to the Anglo-Indian community, Conrad said the numbers and reservation in the state would not be affected.