Miss Meghalaya 2020 audition on Jan 25 in Shillong

SHILLONG: Audition for Miss Meghalaya 2020 contest will be held on January 25 next at Youth Hostel, Lachumiere, Shillong, according to the president of Meghalaya Tourism Youth Development Society, Daniel Khongsit.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said that besides the Title, the winner will also bag a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, Rs. 50000/- for the First Runners Up and Rs. 30000/- for the Second Runners Up. The winners will also be presented with gift hampers from Avon. The event will be managed by T7 News Channel, Shillong.

He informed that Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong would be the chief guest and Kyrmen Shylla, Minister, Social Welfare would be the guest of honour, Lakmen Rymbui, Education Minister will also be present at the grand finale which will be held on February 15, 2020.

“The winners of the pageant will directly qualify to the finals of the Miss Teen India, Miss International and Miss Multinational which will be held in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. We offer the contestants to grow and progress from the state level to national level,” Khongsit said.

It may be mentioned that reigning Miss Meghalaya, Tanvi Marak is currently the title holder of Miss North East and Miss Sanwaka Surong, First Runners Up is qualified for the Finals of Miss Teen India 2019.