NE militant outfits call Republic Day boycott

Imphal: Several militant groups operating in the North East have called for “total shutdown” on Republic Day. The outfits — ULFA(I) HNLC, KCP, KLO, KYKL, NLFT and PDCK — said that the boycott call has been made as the celebration is “purely anachronistic imposition in this part of the world, as the citizens of this region are not allowed to enjoy Republicanism in the true sense of the term”. In an emailed statement, ULFA(I) ‘chairman’ Abhizeet Asom said the boycott and strike has been called against the alleged illegal occupation of Assam by colonial Indian forces. (UNI)