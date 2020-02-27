DC urges officers to take proper care of government property  

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh has instructed all Controlling Officers in the District to place their chowkidars/watchmen in the office premises, especially at night.

The instruction was given following a direction on the matter by the Political Department in Shillong with a view to ensure safety of Government properties and to prevent any attempt by miscreants to destroy government property namely, office buildings, vehicles and other infrastructure during agitations, bandhs, etc.

The DC also instructed the parking of government vehicles in a secure parking area either in the office premises or residence of the officer or within the Police Station or Police Reserve Complex with information to the Officer Incharge or Reserve officer.