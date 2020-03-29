Feminism & gender equality

In this 21st century, if you are talking about feminism, I think this is the biggest shame. Feminism is not about women being more dominant. It is about gender equality or changing men’s mindset. It is about the culture of enabling the society to move towards a world where each of us has equal power, equal status and equal role to play.

Women advocate feminism in a different manner. Being women, some of us take feminism to another level from where no justice can be done to women.

When they say you are framing wrong notions, I can bravely say I am not. For me, feminism is not about advocating the written theory of feminists but about gender balance, real power and an inclusive view on how women have a tangible role in defining men’s prejudiced opinions.

I am not discriminating or asking women to have a different world where there are no men but believe in your power and let them believe in your spirit. It tries to fix the patriarchal system, breaks the stereotypes, challenges the biases and then let you rise and ride like a rover.

It is not the feminism theory that makes you a superwoman but it’s your women soul.

Movements like #MeToo #Times Up #SaveGirlchild are certainly a shame to the society we live in. In the global context, it is more like an embarrassment to the world we live in.

Women should not let themselves be victims of sexual harassment, sex violence or mental torture at workplaces or educational institutions. They should not let their fear become the weapon for those male predators.

But there are good men too in the society who protect women and inspire them.

In conclusion, I would like to clear the light on feminism and gender equality which push the boundaries beyond the limits of womanism, to go for collective individualism, step forward to achieve greater equality for both genders to balance the world. For those who say that in the history of today’s times women are:

“Too loud/Too emotional/Too ambitious/Too difficult/Too bossy/Too much”, I say,

“Not too loud but we are powerful voices;/Not too emotional but too soulful;/Not too ambitious but dreamer and achiever;/Not too difficult but highly driven;/Not too bossy but bold and brave;/Not too much too a riser and rider./Let humanity and femininity — blend of culture flourish together, together with men and women in the world.”

(Contributed by Priyanka Raj)