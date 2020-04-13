13-year-old boy killed in fire

SHILLONG: A 13-year-old boy was killed in a fire in Sohkynduh village, Sohra on Saturday night.

The fire broke out in the house of Phait Dkhar and Sbun Pohlong around 9 pm resulting in the death of their son identified as Tishal Pohlong.

The fire reduced the house to ashes.

The parents lifted their children from sleep and in the chaos and hasty bid to save themselves and their seven children from the fire, they could not save their second child.

The parents had nudged Tishal and thought that he must have woken up and ran outside safely, but they later found out that he was still inside.

Sordar of Sohkynduh, Syntar Dkhar, said that the cause of the fire was unknown, but it is suspected that it had spread from the hearth due to strong wind and engulfed the house made of wood and tin.

The neighbours had heard nothing due to the howling wind and lashing rain.