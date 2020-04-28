Will act against police official’s kin: Tynsong

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said the law will take its own course with regard to the incident involving a 31-year-old woman who was driving an unauthorised government vehicle besides hindering police to perform duty.

“A case has already been registered at Laitumkhrah police station under relevant section of IPC and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act against the lady identified as Phoebe Dale Smith Nongrum for unauthorised and negligent driving of ML02 0416 (Bolero) on Saturday night,” police said on Monday.

Nongrum is the daughter of a senior police official.

Further, the police said a detailed report on this matter was being sought.

When asked to comment on the incident, Tynsong said. “Let the law take its own course. There are many who have curfew passes and they misuse the curfew passes be it those who drive government vehicles or private vehicles.”

He said the residents should respect the order of the government in view of the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Tynsong said the concerned authority is investigating into the matter.