Night curfew in border areas

SHILLONG: The state government has imposed night curfew in areas under Pynursla Civil Sub Division, falling within five kilometres of the International Border with Bangladesh.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the government would take a call on Saturday on whether the same can be extended in all the 443 km of International Border with Bangladesh.

The decision came after locals made a proposal to the government during a review meeting with the stakeholders, attended by Tynsong at Pynursla on Friday.

Soon after Tynsong’s announcement, the Additional District Magistrate, in-charge Pynursla Civil Sub-Division issued an order promulgating daily night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am from May 8 to May 31 in all the villages within 5 kms from the international border pillars No.1251-1272.

The curfew will not apply to on-duty government officials, authorised VDPs and medical emergencies.