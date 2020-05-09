State govt sets up 27 corona care centres

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government has set up a total number of 27 corona care centres across the state.

Informing this here on Friday, Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said that the corona care centres have been setup with the collaborative effort of multiple government departments.

“If there is a surge in cases, the corona care centres will be predominantly used for positive patients. They will also be used both for quarantine of individuals who are tested negative and for care of positive individuals in a normal (non-surge) situation,” Hek said.

Giving the break up, Hek said that the number of corona care and quarantine centres across the state include East Khasi Hills (3), West Khasi Hills (3), South West Khasi Hills (4), Ri-Bhoi (1), West Jaintia Hills (5), East Jaintia Hills (1), West Garo Hills (4), East Garo Hills (1), South Garo Hills (1), South West Garo Hills (3) and North Garo Hills (1).

There are 681 beds in these 27 corona care and quarantine centres besides 1100 isolation beds across the health facilities- both public and private.

He said there is no complaints about people opposing the return of stranded residents.

“We could manage the return of those who were stranded within the region due to the support of the traditional bodies like the Dorbar Shnong. There are localities which are accommodating those who return from various parts of the region in the community halls and other places to follow the prescribed protocols of 14 days’ quarantine,” he said.

Mentioning about the Dorbar Shnong Pynthorbah, he said that they have made an arrangement for converting Rympei Ki Paidbah hall into a corona centre to accommodate the students and the citizens of the locality who are returning.

When asked if the health department has managed to find out from where the senior doctor who expired had contracted the virus, Hek said that the surveillance committee is still working on to trace out the source. “We have not been able to come to a final conclusion from where the doctor had contracted the virus,” Hek added.