TURA: The Non Gazetted Employees’ Association (NGEA) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has elected new office bearers to lead the association.

The association elected Johny Arengh as President, Demure T Sangma as Vice President, Brithan M Sangma as Secretary, Flaming Marak as Joint Secretary, Sengmilla Ch Momin as Accountant, Minthu M Sangma as Treasurer and balseng M sangma as Advisor besides 8 other executive members.