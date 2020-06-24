Govt yet to decide on fate of hawkers, vendors

SHILLONG: The issue of permitting street hawkers and vendors was discussed at the daily review meeting on Tuesday but the government decided to keep it on hold for now, even though a large number of them were silently bearing the economic brunt of the lockdown for over three months.

According to Health & Family Welfare Minister AL Hek, the Deputy Chief Minister has entrusted the responsibility to the Chief Secretary to discuss the matter with the Urban Affairs department and sort out the problems of the hawkers.

The review meeting also reached a conclusion that schools should remain closed until the situation improved.

Speaking to newsmen after the daily review meeting, Hek informed that as of now, 17692 stranded citizens have returned back to the state. He said that now stranded citizens are returning back to the state in a very small number of 20-50 persons every day.

While little over 10,000 stranded citizens of Meghalaya had registered themselves to return back to the state, more than 17,000 people have entered the state till now while few hundreds more are expected to reach the state soon.

Meanwhile, in the daily review meeting, the government also discussed about re-opening of the driving institutes but kept it on hold for now.