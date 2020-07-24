Covid claims woman, toll now 5

SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Thursday saw another COVID death as a woman passed away at NEIGRIHMS.

Officials from NEIGRIHMS said that the patient was brought to the Hospital on Wednesday night and she was having difficulty in breathing.

She hails from Barapathar (Mawbah), in the city.

Her daughter, who was accompanying the patient also tested positive while her attendants are being tested for COVID-19.

NEIGRIHMS officiating Director Dr P Bhattacharya confirmed that there was another COVID-related death in the institute.

DHS (MI) Dr. Aman War said that the woman from Barapathar (Mawbah), who is either 67 or 68 years of age, has died due to COVID and he is awaiting a full report from NEIGRIHMS.

The government is yet to decide on declaring Barapathar as a containment zone.

19 new cases take tally to 448

Earlier in the day, the state had recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 taking the active tally to 448.

Informing this here, Health Minister AL Hek said that out of the 19 cases, 13 are from BSF while three each are from West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.

Out of the 448 active cases, 375 are in East Khasi Hills (BSF 281, armed forces 14 and others 80).

Ri Bhoi has 42 cases followed by West Garo Hills with 15, West Jaintia Hills five, East Jaintia Hills three, South West Garo Hills four and South Garo Hills two. East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills have a case each.

The number of recoveries in the state has now gone up to 82 with four more on Thursday.

So far, 30,571 samples have been sent for testing out of which 28,967 have tested negative while results of 550 are awaited.

A total of 23,551 have returned to the state till date.

Two discharged

Meanwhile, it was also informed that two patients – a BSF personnel and a returnee from Tripura – were discharged from NEIGRIHMS on Thursday after getting recovered.

According to officials, the BSF personnel who recovered is willing to donate his plasma.

In addition, NEIGRIHMS is also set to start plasma convalescent therapy shortly.