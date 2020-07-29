Woman dies of comorbidity, not COVID: Health dept

SHILLONG: On Tuesday, a 47-year-old woman, who was earlier tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in NEIGRIHMS due to kidney ailment. But Health officials refused to count this death as COVID-related.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said that the patient, wife of a BSF personnel, was suffering from chronic renal failure adding that she was under dialysis. The deceased, he informed, could not come for dialysis to NEIGRIHMS after the spike in COVID-19 cases in BSF camp, Umpling.

According to Dr War, the patient tested positive after she got admitted to NEIGRIHMS. “The patient was asymptomatic even though she was positive. The patient died of kidney ailment and so it will not be counted as COVID-19 death,” Dr War asserted.

When contacted, a source in NEIGRIHMS also said that the woman had a long standing history of diabetes and hypertension. “It is only incidental that she tested COVID positive and DHS Meghalaya is right that she did not die of COVID-19,” the source added.