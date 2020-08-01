MHRC notice to govt over newborn’s death

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has issued notice to the state government over the death of a newborn baby in Ganesh Das Hospital.

The government will have to complete the probe into the matter within 30 days besides providing interim relief to the mother for the trauma she had to endure.

The MHRC headed by T Vaiphei has taken action based on media reports regarding the matter.

The commission observed that the matter raises serious issues of violation of human rights and the state authorities have failed to ensure right to life and medical care to the citizens which is a fundamental right and it is the paramount duty of the state to protect the rights of its citizens.

The commission wanted to know the circumstances under which the patient was denied admission in a hospital run by the state government.