Stigmatisation of locals irks Malki Dorbar Shnong

SHILLONG: The Dorbar Shnong of Malki has raised concern over stigmatisation of labourers from a locality in Malki who go to work in other localities.

The headman of Malki, HP Oflyn Dohling, and other members of the executive dorbar, in a statement on Wednesday, alleged that some labourers from a locality in Malki were denied entry into the localities where they are engaged in construction works.

The Executive Dorbar of Malki also appealed to the localities in Malki to be fair on the issue so as not to stigmatise each and every one.

“The Executive Dorbar of Malki is trying its best to ensure that protocols related to the pandemic are strictly adhered to. None of the labourers from the containment areas in Malki are allowed to come out and violate the protocols,” the statement said on Wednesday.

The Executive Dorbar of the locality claimed that not a single case of stigmatisation of any one from outside the locality has been reported in Malki.

Containment orders in Ribong, Mawbah

Following detection of COVID-19 positive cases/high-risk contacts of infected persons, the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills has declared the house of Hrishikesh Chakraborty, Burnside Compound, near Sankardev Girls Hostel in Rilbong and Jairam Roy compound in Mawbah as containment areas.

The district magistrate, in the order, said that the general public will not allowed to enter into the containment area and inhabitants within the area must not move out and strictly remain inside their homes.

Incident Commander, Zone-II, will be the supervising officer in Rilbong while incident commander, Zone-IV, will supervise the Jairam Roy compound in Mawbah, the order said.

Order lifted

Meanwhile, the district magistrate lifted the containment order from the compound of Sanisha Kharlukhi in Mawbah.