111 new cases in state, death toll revised to 10

SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Friday reported 111 new cases taking the total number of active positive patients to 1272 even as the death toll due to COVID-19 was revised to ten.

The Health department added the name of Kanchan Singh (67), a resident of Mawbah, to the list of casualties on Friday.

The patient with co-morbidities had died on July 23 but was not included in the list of COVID casualties at that time.

Meanwhile, 59 people recovered on Friday pushing the total number of recoveries to 958.

Health Minister AL Hek informed that 47 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 23 in West Garo Hills, 32 in East Garo Hills, three each in North Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills, two in Ri Bhoi and one in West Khasi Hills.

The new cases in East Khasi Hills include 43 high risk contacts of positive cases, one SARI case, one tested positive through antigen test while two are from armed forces.

19 BSF personnel and four people from Phulbari tested positive in West Garo Hills, three high risk contacts in North Garo Hills and two in East Jaintia Hills also tested positive on Friday. A returnee also tested positive in East Jaintia Hills. 32 people were found positive in East Garo Hills through random testing, including one at Nangapa Bazar. In Ri Bhoi, an armed forces personnel and a high risk contact tested positive while one case was detected in West Khasi Hills.

East Khasi Hills now has 885 active cases (paramilitary forces- 284, others- 601), West Garo Hills has 158 cases, East Garo Hills- 71, Ri Bhoi- 70, East Jaintia Hills- 15, North Garo Hills- 13, South Garo Hills- 11, South West Garo Hills- 3 and West Jaintia Hills- 2.

Hek further informed that out of 84,038 samples tested so far, 81,146 were negative while results of 652 samples were awaited. 31,634 Meghalayans have returned to the state so far.