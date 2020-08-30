77 recover in state

SHILLONG: In a relatively good day for COVID-stricken Meghalaya, 77 people were declared cured of the virus on Saturday taking the number of recoveries in the state past the 1000-mark. 43 new cases were also detected in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active positive cases in the state stands at 1238 while the total recoveries have climbed to 1035.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that 26 cases were detected in East Khasi Hills (23 high risk contacts, two returnees and one para military personnel), 15 in West Garo Hills (seven armed forces personnel, six returnees and two random sampling cases) and two in South Garo Hills (both high risk contacts).

East Khasi Hills now has 890 cases, West Garo Hills- 136, East Garo Hills- 71, Ri Bhoi- 52, West Khasi Hills- 44, East Jaintia Hills- 15, South Garo Hills- 13, North Garo Hills- 12, South West Garo Hills- 3 and West Jaintia Hills- 2.

The recoveries on Saturday included 37 from West Garo Hills, 21 from East Khasi Hills, 18 from Ri Bhoi and one from North Garo Hills.

The state has registered ten COVID-19 deaths so far.

Out of 86,214 samples sent for testing 83,499 were negative while 432 results were awaited.

So far 32,009 people have returned to the state.

Rapid testing helps

detect cases

Random testing conducted across the state, including the capital city, has helped in detection of several COVID-19 cases, Dr War informed. As many as 370 people were tested positive out of 12,507 random tests in the state, he added.

Asked about the relatively less number of random tests in the state, Dr War said they were testing only those who were voluntarily coming forward to get themselves tested.

“We have not declared mandatory tests for everyone,” Dr War said.

On the positive cases in NEIGRIHMS, the DHS informed that there were 17 asymptomatic cases, four symptomatic cases under the B category and three others under the C category of positive cases.