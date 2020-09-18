Phrangki Buam Shillong Lajong migrates to Goa FC

SHILLONG: FC Goa has announced the arrival of Phrangki Buam from Shillong Lajong FC. The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Goans.

Buam made his senior debut on the national stage in the 2018/19 season of the I-League. The youngster went on to become an instant hit. He scored 6 goals for Lajong in that campaign, which made him the third-highest Indian goalscorer in the league and the highest for Lajong.

Buam hails from Jaintia Hills and began his career with Royal Wahingdoh before moving to Shillong Lajong FC.