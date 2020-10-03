Containment orders

Fresh zone

q Residence of Bernadino Mawkhiew at Chinapatty, Malki

q First and second floors of the house of Rilianda Kamar at Riatsamthiah,

q Residence of Dr Syrpailang Kharlukhi at Dhanketi, Malki,

q Flat of K Dev (tenant) in the top floor of “ROSMON” Building at Laban Last Stop,

q House of Raju Das (tenant) in the compound of S Shangpliang at Laban Last Stop

q Apartment No. 8 of Bindu Kumari, E Shylla Building, opposite Dew Drop Guest House at Rilbong

q Community Health Centre (CHC), Pynursla

q Top floor of the house of K Bhattacharjee, Bishnupur Inverneil, near Circuit House

q House of Sngewbhalang Synjri at Mission Compound

q Ground floor of the house of Sharmila Mawlong at Lawsohtun, Block-2

q Ground floor of the house of W Khonglah (tenant) at Riat Laban East, Madan Laban

q House of Wamelang Pyrbot at Qualapatty

q House of Kiston Nongpluh at Qualapatty

q House of Aiborname Suting

q Bashan Footwear at Mission Compound

Order lifted

q Flat of Dr R Gurung, Pala Building, Madan Laban (Shiliang),

q House of Kynrem Ri Lyngdoh, Riatsamthiah,

q House of Om Prakash, Rapsang Building, Keating Road

q First Floor of the building of A Kharbuli, ABP Road, Laban

q House of Wilson Kharkrang at Wahkdait, Malki

q House of C Nongpiur, Clary’s Cottage at Dong Shiliang, Lower Lumparing

q Apartment of Kamlesh Roy (tenant of Julie Nongbet) at Bishnupur Inverniel,

q House numbers 22,23 & 24 within the compound of Dr. LL Sawian of Block-IV, Nongrimbah

q Residence and compound of Abdul Sattar at Nongmalki Road, Nongshiliang, Malki