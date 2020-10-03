Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Containment orders

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
containment zone

Fresh zone
q Residence of Bernadino Mawkhiew at Chinapatty, Malki
q First and second floors of the house of Rilianda Kamar at Riatsamthiah,
q Residence of Dr Syrpailang Kharlukhi at Dhanketi, Malki,
q Flat of K Dev (tenant) in the top floor of “ROSMON” Building at Laban Last Stop,
q House of Raju Das (tenant) in the compound of S Shangpliang at Laban Last Stop
q Apartment No. 8 of Bindu Kumari, E Shylla Building, opposite Dew Drop Guest House at Rilbong
q Community Health Centre (CHC), Pynursla
q Top floor of the house of K Bhattacharjee, Bishnupur Inverneil, near Circuit House
q House of Sngewbhalang Synjri at Mission Compound
q Ground floor of the house of Sharmila Mawlong at Lawsohtun, Block-2
q Ground floor of the house of W Khonglah (tenant) at Riat Laban East, Madan Laban
q House of Wamelang Pyrbot at Qualapatty
q House of Kiston Nongpluh at Qualapatty
q House of Aiborname Suting
q Bashan Footwear at Mission Compound

Order lifted
q Flat of Dr R Gurung, Pala Building, Madan Laban (Shiliang),
q House of Kynrem Ri Lyngdoh, Riatsamthiah,
q House of Om Prakash, Rapsang Building, Keating Road
q First Floor of the building of A Kharbuli, ABP Road, Laban
q House of Wilson Kharkrang at Wahkdait, Malki
q House of C Nongpiur, Clary’s Cottage at Dong Shiliang, Lower Lumparing
q Apartment of Kamlesh Roy (tenant of Julie Nongbet) at Bishnupur Inverniel,
q House numbers 22,23 & 24 within the compound of Dr. LL Sawian of Block-IV, Nongrimbah
q Residence and compound of Abdul Sattar at Nongmalki Road, Nongshiliang, Malki

