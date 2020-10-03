News Capsule

Distribution

Lafarge Umiam Mining Private Limited (LUMPL) on Thursday donated 10 handwashing units to Reid Provincial Chest hospital, Shillong on Thursday. The Operations Director of LUMPL, Narayan Sharma handed over the handwashing units to Dr B Shanpru, who is the Senior Medical and Health Officer, RP Chest Hospital, on behalf of the company.

West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang, on Friday distributed hand sanitisers and disinfectants in several churches within his constituency. The MLA distributed the equipment a day after the places of worship reopened in the state.

Construction

Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner has directed the people in the district to ensure proper planning and evaluation of soil condition before any construction. The statement from the DC comes at a time when rampant construction activities along the highway, especially in the landfill areas, are being carried out, which, the DC said, may result in landslides and untoward incidents.