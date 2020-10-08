School gates on threshold of reopening after seven months

SHILLONG: For those missing regular classroom lessons, exams and the vibrant atmosphere of schools, there is a piece of good tiding. In all probability, ending the seven-month lockdown of educational institutions, the government is likely to allow reopening of school gates from next week, albeit for “consultations” with teachers.

The state government will take a final call for allowing regular classes on either October 14 or 15 after receiving report of the consultations which the district school education officers will have with different stakeholders.

In its meeting held on Wednesday decided to allow students of Class VI to Class VIII to visit schools for consultations and seek clarity on their studies.

Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday clarified that for the time being, schools will not open for classroom teaching but only for consultations.

The decision was taken after the Union government’s guidelines in regard to reopening schools in a graded manner after October 15.

Rymbui said there are over 15,000 schools in the state and therefore the director of school education has been asked to hold consultations with teachers, parents and the COVID-19 committee on reopening schools and submit the feedback to the government.

“Once the report is submitted to us, we will take a call on October 14-15 in regard to reopening schools,” Rymbui said.

He reasoned that consultations were necessary as the COVID situation was very dynamic and while some places are hotspots for COVID-19 others do not have any cases. There will be no separate protocols for the decision and old protocols would continue to be in place.

It may be mentioned that the state government had earlier allowed secondary and higher secondary students to go to school for consultations.

Asked if the decision would be applicable to CBSE schools in the state as well, he said, “It will be applicable to all but the government leaves it to the wisdom of the school management to take a call on the matter.”

On whether there is any plan to form COVID-19 committees in schools, Rymbui said, according to the last notification, the government had asked all schools to have nodal officers to deal with COVID-19 cases if any cases are reported in schools.