Hek’s daughter tests positive

SHILLONG: Health Minister AL Hek’s private residence at RR Colony here has become a micro containment area after her daughter tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday while other members of the minister’s family have tested negative for the virus so far.

The minister who is presently camping in New Delhi stated that his daughter has been put on isolation in the residence and she was doing well.

The 25-year-old daughter of the minister, who came from London earlier this year, had gone to Shillong Civil Hospital on Wednesday

where she underwent a RAT test and later, a CVNAAT test was done at the residence of the Minister. Other members of the family however tested negative.

Hek also said that his entire family and staff of the residence would go for another testing after five days.