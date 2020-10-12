BJP ready to knock on PMO doors

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP, which has been demanding arrest of Power Minister, James Sangma for his alleged involvement in illegal transportation of coal, has asserted that they would approach the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the matter.

The statement came from BJP Spokesperson, Bernard Marak a day after Opposition Leader, Mukul Sangma asked the party to approach the PMO if they were serious about exposing the alleged scam in the state.

“We first want a copy of the report which Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has sought from the Meghalaya DGP before making our move,” Marak said.

According to Marak, the party wanted to know the names of all those who were involved in illegal transportation of coal.

“We will take up the matter with national leaders and various ministries including PMO,” he added.

The BJP leader from Garo Hills also slammed former chief minister, Mukul Sangma saying that the Opposition leader should refrain from doling out instructions to BJP since the party already knows how to go about things and apprising the central leadership of the huge scam in the state was their first priority.

Marak also said that instead of advising BJP, Mukul Sangma should work as a sincere Opposition leader and work towards uprooting corruption in the state.

“It was the duty of the Opposition to highlight these issues but since the Opposition is weak, the BJP had to take the onus on itself to raise the issue which concerns the future of the state and its people.

On Saturday, Mukul Sangma, while reacting to the alleged involvement of the Power Minister in the coal racket which was unearthed in Assam recently, had said that hs party was looking forward to an independent inquiry followed by necessary legal action.

“They have bitten more than what they can chew,” he had said, referring to the allegations that the government was allowing a free hand to the illegal transportation of coal.

He had also advised the BJP to stop demanding the arrest of the Power minister and write to the PMO asking the Prime Minister to take necessary action as per the law.