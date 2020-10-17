FIR against 3 for ‘communalism’

SHILLONG: A day after three residents of Ichamati-Bholaganj area complained to Governor Satya Pal Malik about a litany of tales of misery since the February 28 violence, two local residents filed an FIR against them on charges of fomenting communal divide.

The FIR which was yet to be registered at the time of going to press, named one Vicky Dey, Prantush Sarkar and Mridul Das.

The first named was accused of creating communal feelings through his social media posts.

The remaining two, who went to meet Governor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday to submit a memorandum, are said to be residents of the Ichamati area.

The two-page memorandum submitted by them

made scathing charges of misuse of official machinery of District Council, police and courts as “tools to subjugate and suppress” the residents of the area.

They made some startling charges about “anti-Hindu” stance against 7000 families who were residing in the areas for generations.

The principal charges brought before the Governor were that after the violent clash on February 28 last, leading to the death of a KSU activist, over 70 adult male members were booked by police “in an illegal and unnecessary” manner leaving the women and children of these families stranded. They alleged that court denied bail to most of them even after eight months. They further alleged that their shops were “forcibly” closed down for non-production of renewed trade licence from KHADC.

The memorandum alleged that the Hindu residents of the area were being denied the basic rights of EPIC, domicile and birth certificates, ration card and job card for MGNREGA at he behest of certain NGOs. The also told the governor that the police and local administration remained silent.