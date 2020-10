Bagan handed I-League trophy after 7 months

KOLKATA: Seven months after they emerged I League champions, Mohun Bagan players were finally presented the glittering winner’s trophy at a ceremony, here on Sunday.

The Mariners had downed former champions Aizawl FC 1-0 to clinch the I-League with four rounds to spare on March 10 but the celebrations had to wait because of the COVID-19 pandemic that ended the season abruptly.

The trophy was handed over to some of the players and officials by I-League CEO Sunando Dhar in the presence of Club President Swapan Sadhan Bose and West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas. In the absence of their I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna his deputy Ranjan Chowdhury was there along with defender Dhanchandra Singh and a handful of support staff members.

What followed was delirious scenes on the streets when the trophy was taken out in an open vehicle in their victory procession as thousands of fans celebrated the triumph, paying little heed to the health guidelines.

Many fans were even seen without the mandatory masks as they danced on the streets, waving green-and-maroon colours when the I-League trophy made its way to the club tent.

The iconic Howrah Bridge will be illuminated with traditional green and maroon colours on Sunday and Monday evenings to celebrate Mohun Bagan’s triumph. (PTI)