Zlatan brace sinks Inter in Milan derby

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a winning return after being sidelined with the coronavirus as AC Milan beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the Milan derby.

Ibrahimovic only resumed training this week after recovering from the virus but the 39-year-old Swede scored twice early on. Romelu Lukaku netted for Inter in the 29th minute on Saturday. “I’m very hungry because they locked the wrong animal at home,” Ibrahimovic said. “After two weeks at home, it’s not easy. Mentally it’s hard to be always at home. “Being stuck at home the tempo drops off completely and the body starts to tremble because it wants to work and to play.”

It was Milan’s first win in the derby in the league since 2016 and left the Rossoneri top of the table. Milan is the only team with a perfect record, having won all four of its matches this season.

Milan is three points above Atalanta, which lost 4-1 at Napoli, and four points above Juventus, which was held to a 1-1 draw at Crotone. (AP)