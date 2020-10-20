Crime update

Missing

Manjula Saikia Borah lodged a complaint that on October 18 at about 1.30 pm, while checking her daughter’s belongings at Green Pine Girls Hostel, Laitumkhrah, where her daughter was staying as a hosteller, she found that one laptop, camera, etc, total valued around Rs 1,14,000 were missing from her daughter’s luggage.

Dipankar Medhi C/o Adyam Courier Service lodged a complaint that while loading goods onto a vehicle, he found that one bag containing a carton of mobiles, parcels, etc., were missing.

Assault

Shekhar Bhal lodged a complaint that on October 18 around 10 pm, he noticed that one Maruti Swift car (ML-05S-2281) was parked in front of the gate of his house at Bishop Cotton Road, 4th Furlong, Polo, Shillong, and requested to remove the vehicle. However, the vehicle owner and his accomplices indecently abused and assaulted him.

Ebrahim Ali of Konarchar village, WGH, lodged a complaint that on October 14 around 2.30 am, ten unidentified miscreants broke into his residence, attacked him/ his family members and looted gold jewelries, Rs 75,000 in cash and four mobile phones.

Body found

Gredingson M Marak, Nokma of Upper Kalchengdap village, WGH, informed police that on October 17 around 2 am, dead body of Jenolish M Marak (49) was found lying at her residence in the village. Necessary formalities were observed.

Stabbed

S Sinha of Nongmensong, Shillong, lodged a complaint that on October 16, one Hubert Lyngdoh of the same locality stabbed him with a sword, causing injuries to him.

Ibashisha Nongsiej (27) lodged a complaint that on October 14 around 12 noon, one Chewidonmi C Khonglah stabbed her mother with a knife. As a result, victim sustained injuries and was shifted to TSM Hospital, Mairang, for treatment.

Theft

Markijuh Dkhar lodged a complaint that on the intervening night of October 16 and 17, unknown miscreant(s) stole his Maruti car (ML-04A-2028) from Upper Lachumiere, Shillong.

Someth Ch Sangma lodged a complaint that on the night of October 16, unknown miscreant(s) stole his motorcycle (ML-09A-5239) from Matcha Nokpante village, SGH. The stolen motorcycle was later recovered from Siju Nengkong village, SGH.

Herbert Diengdoh lodged a complaint that on October 14, unknown miscreant(s) broke into his house at Lumsohra, Laitumkhrah, and stole two LPG cylinders.

Impersonation

Dr R Nongrum, MS, Dr. H Gordon Roberts Hospital, lodged a complaint that unknown person(s) used an e-mail address ([email protected]) and impersonated as the Medical Superintendent of Dr. H Gordon Roberts Hospital, Shillong.