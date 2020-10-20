Transporters to meet Goalpara administration

GUWAHATI: The Goalpara district administration has invited aggrieved transporters, traders and other stakeholders in Goalpara town to a meeting on Tuesday over the standoff arising out of the COVID-19 restrictions put in place for vehicles from Assam at the entry point to Garo Hills in Meghalaya.

Irked at the restrictions at the entry point in Bajengdoba’s Berubari point of North Garo Hills, a section of transporters and traders had even planned to stage dharna in Goalpara town on Monday but subsequently decided against going ahead with the strike following the district administration’s assurance that the issue would be resolved soon.

“The Goalpara district administration had already sent memoranda to the North Garo Hills and West Garo Hills district administrations in this regard and talks are going on at the government-level as well. We are looking forward to an early resolution,” Goalpara Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pranjal Choudhury, told The Shillong Times on Monday.

“We have invited the transporters, traders and other stakeholders, who travel frequently to Garo Hills, for a meeting in this regard on Tuesday,” Choudhury said.