I want to come to India so badly: Ethan Hawke

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke says he wants to visit India and experience the culture of the country.

“I want to come to India so badly. India has always been one of those places, where I want to go,” Hawke told IANS in an exclusive interview.

Hawke is best known for his performance as a narcotics officer in “Training Day”, the hopeless romantic in the “Before Sunrise” franchise, the tormented Father Toller in 2018 film “First Reformed”, and a bizarrely imagined time travelling agent in “Predestination”. (IANS)