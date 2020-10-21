Tollywood announces contributions for Telangana flood relief

Leading stars of the Telugu film industry, popularly known as Tollywood, have come forward to announce their contributions for relief works in Hyderabad and other flood-hit parts of Telangana.

Top actors took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce their contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Superstar and former Union minister K. Chranjeevi announced Rs 1 crore for the CM Relief Fund.

“The unprecedented rains in Hyderabad have caused massive devastation, loss of lives and extreme hardship to thousands.

My heart goes out to those affected by nature’s fury. I’m humbly donating Rs 1 cr to CM Relief Fund,” tweeted Chiranjeevi.

He also appealed to all who can to come forward and help the needy.

Popular star Mahesh Babu also came forward to donate Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund.

“Contributing Rs 1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let’s stand by our people during these difficult times,” he tweeted.

Top actor Nagarjuna also announced a contribution of Rs 50 lakh.

“Heavy rains and floods have devastated the lives of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing Rs 550 crore for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute Rs 50 lakh to Telangana CM relief fund,” he tweeted.

Another leading actor Junior NTR also announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh. “Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing Rs 50 lakh to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad.”

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda announced a contribution of Rs 10 lakh to the CM Relief Fund. (IANS)