Ichamati issue spills into city

SHILLONG: The sensitive issue of Ichamati-Bholaganj, which has the potential to get further complicated, cast its shadow in the capital town as pressure was mounted on the administration from all involved parties.

As an apparent sequel to the recent demonstrations by certain Bengali organisations in Kolkata Meghalaya House and subsequently at Malidor in Meghalaya-Cachar border protesting “harassment” of non-tribal residents of the troubled area, on Wednesday KSU volunteers went to town with some provocative flex posters. Police swung into action and removed all of them before long.

In another development, the state government has turned down a request from the All-Bengali Youth & Students’ Organisation for permitting a visit to Ichamati-Bholaganj area for studying the situation on ground zero. In replying to the request from the organisation president Chandan Chatterjee, a letter issued from Home (Political) department mentioned that a recent official enquiry into the allegations of “economic hardship” of the Hindu residents of the area, had found that due to COVID-19 there were some families affected.

The administration “is fully aware of the situation and has already initiated necessary steps to alleviate the hardships faced by the residents of Ichamati.”

As for the allegation of non-renewal of trade licence of the non-tribal residents of the area, the letter said that the administration was in touch with the KHADC which was currently seized of the matter.

The letter also mentioned that after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) complaint, the state government conducted an inquiry which found that “there are no cases of harassment faced by the residents of Ichamati and particularly women and children”. The government therefore denied permission to the applicant.

Meanwhile, the memorandum which was recently submitted to Governor Satya Pal Malik by three residents of the area complaining about closure of their business under duress, has not gone down well with the local NGOs here.

These NGOs filed an FIR against the three signatories alleging that they were trying to create a wedge on religious lines. KHADC CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne denied allegations of discrimination on religious considerations. KHADC has confirmed that it was expediting the release of pending trade licences.

Meanwhile, state police have urged all sections of people for their cooperation in maintaining communal harmony and peace.

Appeal for restraint

IGP (Administration) GK Iangrai said, “We have not registered a case in this regard but a General Diary entry is being made.”

Meanwhile the state, police has appealed people to maintain communal harmony as the state was approaching the festive seasons of the various communities residing in the state. It will be the endeavour of the state machinery to uphold it at any cost.

The citizens and netizens have been requested to desist from making any kind of unsavoury comments and creating any form of social disturbance on community lines, Iangrai said.

Stating that some people were trying to spread communal hatred on the social media platforms and other public places intending to falter the social harmony system prevailing in the state, the state police asked them to refrain from such activities.

The state police also emphasised that the state machinery would invite an active participation from all the peace lovers and conscientious citizens to help in the efforts to maintain an equilibrium of social harmony and anybody trying to transgress the sanctity of communal harmony will be dealt with firmly.