Matter will be resolved soon, Conrad assures

SHILLONG: The state government has started the process of holding talks with all the NGOs, besides taking the Union Government into confidence towards resolving the confusion over Ichamati-Bholaganj issue.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said there was no complication in the issues while adding that confusion had arisen due to comments made from different groups from the state as well as the groups from outside the state.

“This issue can be resolved and we are in the process of communicating and talking to everybody including the Union Government and we are trying to ensure that all these unnecessary comments by different groups can be resolved at the earliest,” he said

According to Sangma, there is no major issue and by communicating with all the groups, the situation would be normalised.

Asked about the individuals who submitted a memorandum to the Governor alleging persecution in the state, he said the government is looking into the allegations and whatever the case may be, government would ensure that the issues are resolved through proper communication.