Minority MLA decries ‘interference’ from outside

SHILLONG: Close on the heels of the spill-over effect of the Ichamati incident in Shillong, the Chairman, minority cell of the Meghalaya State unit, National People’s Party (NPP) and a minority MLA from Phulbari, SG Esmatur Mominin has also joined the chorus that some groups from outside the state are trying to create confusion as far as the issue of Ichamati is concerned.

The statement came from the MLA a day after Meghalaya Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui insinuated that the sudden emergence of the Ichamati issue is linked to the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled for early next year.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mominin condemned the attempts by ‘forces’ from outside the state to create confusion here and said it was wrong on their part.

“No doubt there was an unfortunate incident in Ichamati after which all NGOs from different communities and the government came together and the problem was resolved in a spirit of reconciliation.”

Stating that the local majority population and the minorities are living in harmony with each other much before the inception of the state, he said that it is important for all sections to work together to ensure peace and prosperity in the state.

“I am a minority MLA here and I have never experienced any adverse situation and even in my constituency, I have seen people from all communities and sections maintaining a cordial relationship with each other,” he said.

Stating that all sides should refrain from spreading any hatred and ill will, Monimin added that all sections whether minority or majority population of the state are interdependent on each for their survival and co-existence.

The MLA also appealed to all the NGOs to work towards peace and tranquility in the state.

CPC appeals for peace

The Central Puja Committee (CPC), Meghalaya, while conveying Durga puja greetings to people in Meghalaya, has made a fervent appeal to all sections of the community, irrespective of caste, creed and religion to maintain peace, harmony and brotherhood among residents of Shillong in particular and the state of Meghalaya in general.

The CPC also pleaded citizens to sustain the age-old tradition of fraternal bond and amity existing among all communities and religions in the state.