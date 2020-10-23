COVID19 vaccine to be free in Assam: Himanta

GUWAHATI: COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed free in Assam. It was announced by state health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Nagaon on Friday.

Himanta said that the government of India had already decided to distribute the vaccine free of cost

Assam has so far reported 2,03,282 COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Seven more persons died of COVID19 in Assam taking the death toll up to 896 while 508 new COVID19 cases were detected out of 34375 tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 1.48%.