Draft youth policy in public domain by Nov : Conrad

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya government is planning to put up state’s draft youth policy in the public domain by November this year before it is presented before the state Cabinet for its approval.

“Youth comprise 30% of Meghalaya’s population. In line with the National Youth Policy, the Meghalaya State Youth Policy is being formulated to shape the future of our youth. The draft will be put up in public domain by Nov 2020 & will then be presented to the Cabinet,” informed the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma after chairing a meeting of the state’s youth policy on Friday.