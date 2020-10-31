The alternative workplace

NEW DELHI: As remote working becomes an increasingly viable option for more people, with location independence becoming the new norm, these seven phenomenal locations fuel fantasies of working from ‘home’.

Travel platform, Booking.com, delved into more than 29 million reported listings and over 188 million verified reviews from real guests to present this curates wish list. From seaside hotels to quaint homestays these stunning getaways will have travellers hankering to ditch their current makeshift workspace or home office in a heartbeat. Just pack your laptop and get ready to mix a little business with pleasure.

Ging Tea House, Darjeeling

Visit one of the oldest tea plantations in and around the hills of Darjeeling. Ging Tea House offers the luxury of a hotel while maintaining the warmth and comfort of a home. At 3000 feet above sea level, the tea estate is a perfect place to work away from home. Spoil yourself with the luxurious bed teas, take a walk along the picturesque greenery and soak in the sunrise at Tiger Hill before you start your work day. In the evenings, cosy up with wine and jazz music around the fireplace in your private room. With free wi-fi, a dedicated work desk and an uninterrupted space of 600 hectares, Ging Tea House will let you escape the hustle and bustle of ordinary city life to unwind and reconnect with nature.

The Ivy House, Kolkata

Located in the peaceful residential neighbourhood of Ballygunge, in the heart of South Kolkata, the Ivy House offers easy connectivity to all parts of the city. The property features four aesthetically designed bedrooms which seamlessly blend antique furniture with contemporary sensibilities. Each room is equipped with free wi-fi, its own desk and a seating area so you can personalize your workstation as you please. And after you are done with work, you can unwind in the beautiful garden under the shade of a mango tree or explore the neighbourhood abundant with standalone restaurants and indulge in some authentic local delicacies.

Casa Cottage, Bengaluru

Ideal for families of digital nomads or groups of friends, this heritage cottage home located near MG Road and Brigade Road promises serenity, peace and plenty of space. Guests can reply to emails on the terrace while the kids play in the garden, or take a break from double-checking figures in spreadsheets with an alfresco afternoon tea. Owned by an Indo – French couple, this property has retained the heritage feel with antique-style furniture and also happens to be one of the few pet-friendly stays in Bengaluru. So pack your laptop and look forward to working weekdays at Casa Cottage.

The Umaid Vilas, Jaipur

Wouldn’t it be amazing to take your next video call overlooking the iconic City Palace of Jaipur? Built over a century ago, Umaid Vilas is a luxury home-stay that will let you enjoy the royalty and panache of Rajasthan while you work on your presentation or attend your team call. Their well-equipped and furnished concept rooms will remind of the rich heritage and architectural mastery the city has to offer. And if you love sunsets, you can send your last email of the day from the rooftop patio while soaking in an amazing view of the city, or take a break and visit iconic destinations like the City Palace, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal which are just a walk away.

Hanu Reddy Residences Poes Garden, Chennai

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city in a quiet, green neighbourhood is the Hanu Reddy Residences that offers travellers a modern accommodation with old world charm. The tranquility of these cozy serviced apartments will put guests in a peaceful new mindset and help raise productivity. If you are looking for some inspiration for work, you can finish your presentation in the spacious courtyard or the roof garden while enjoying a cup of piping hot coffee and even engage in some meditation.

Casa Cubo By The Beach, Goa

Ever imagine working in Goa, especially when you visited this city to only party? It’s possible, especially when remote working is the new norm. Located just kilometers away from Baga, Calangute and Candolim beach, this comfortable, friendly and laid back hotel will allow you to indulge in your love for the beaches without missing any important deadlines. And after a full day of video calls and emails, you can get your dose of vitamin D and unwind at the pristine beaches located nearby. Little did we know that you can celebrate your latest triumph at work while enjoying a slice of Goan life. Your work from the hotel doesn’t get any better than this!

Gruenberg Tea Plantation Haus, Munnar

As people start to entertain the idea of travel again, the prospect of working remotely in green mountains is certainly enticing. Overlooking the tree plantations and prairies of Munnar, this unique modern guest house in Munnar offers complete peace and privacy for you to attend your conference calls or make those final touches to your presentation. With complimentary Wi-Fi and the aroma of garden fresh tea, guests can stay connected for optimal productivity – as long as you don’t get too distracted by those stunning views, flowering flora and evergreen tall trees.

