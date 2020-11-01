COVID cause of delay in issuing KHADC trade licences

SHILLONG: The former in-charge of Trade department in KHADC, Paul Lyngdoh has defended the delay in issuing and renewal of trading license for the non-tribal traders saying that due to coronavirus pandemic the functioning of the council was virtually crippled.

Speaking to media persons, Lyngdoh who is currently the EM in-charge of Town Committees said that the KHADC had a straight policy and principle as far as issuing and renewing trading license and all applications are subjected to certain procedures which are clearly laid down in the Act.

“The only problem this year was because of the COVID situation as traders had limited access to the council and even personnel of the council had to attend office on alternate days and the work force strength was reduced by 70 per cent.

The statement Lyngdoh assumes significance as many traders are still awaiting for their license to be renewed even after several months of applying the same.

According to Lyngdoh, even the verification of shops and commercial establishments was not possible due to the long lockdown. “There was genuine problem but now as the situation is easing, we will be back to the way the council was promptly attending to all the applications,” Lyngdoh said.

Earlier, KHADC had asserted that renewal of trading licensces was progressing while assuring that the process would be completed in two months time.