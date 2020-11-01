People lay flowers and light candles on a grave at the Catholic cemetery, ahead of All Souls’ Day MEGHALAYA By By Our Reporter On Nov 1, 2020 People lay flowers and light candles on a grave at the Catholic cemetery, ahead of All Souls’ Day, in the city on Saturday. The Parish Pastoral Council of the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians had earlier informed that owing to the pandemic, there will be no public Mass at the Catholic Cemetery, Laitumkhrah on November 2. (ST) Continue Reading Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailLinkedin
