State’s COVID tally breaches 10,000-mark

SHILLONG: The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya breached the 10,000 mark on Saturday with 68 new cases on the day. Two more deaths also pushed to the toll to 93.

Firmly Pale (58) of Mission Compound, Jowai, who was admitted in Bethany Hospital, Shillong and had tested positive on October 10, passed away on Saturday. Barnabas Pyngrope (54) of Rynjah, Shillong, who was admitted in Nazareth Hospital and had tested positive on October 26, also passed away on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 55 persons recovered on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 8959.

The number of confirmed cases stands at 10,047 while the active tally stands at 995.