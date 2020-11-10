Non-renewal of trade licence added to woes of Ichamati residents: CM

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma admitted in the Assembly on Monday that the law and order situation in Ichamati area brought about economic hardship for the people residing there due to COVID-19 pandemic and non-renewal of trading licence by the District Council.

“The Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, as well as the District Council Affairs Department have taken up the matter of non-renewal of the trading licences with the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (KHADC),” he said.

Conrad said that in the aftermath of these tragic incidents, several memoranda by different organisations addressed to the prime minister, Meghalaya governor and chief minister, and other dignitaries, highlighting the alleged harassment faced by the Bengali community in Ichamati and Bholaganj area and other places of Meghalaya, were submitted.

He said that an inquiry was also initiated based on the direction of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, New Delhi, as the Commission had taken cognizance of the allegation of institutionalised harassment of women and children in Ichamati and adjourning areas of East Khasi Hills.

He informed that the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner ordered the District Child Protection Committee to hold the inquiry and joint inspection.

The inquiry was conducted by taking into confidence the residents of the area, and ample opportunities were accorded to the residents to shed light on the allegations of discrimination/ harassment, and on completion of the inquiry, the report was sent to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, New Delhi.

Reading a brief summary of the findings of the report, the chief minister said the report found that there are no cases of harassment faced by the residents of Ichamati, particularly women and children.

Protest in Kolkata

In view of the situation that arose in West Bengal where people protested in front of Meghalaya House, Kolkata, the chief minister said that the state government has communicated with the West Bengal government to ensure security is provided in Meghalaya House. Replying to the zero-hour notice tabled by Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie, on the demonstration in front of Meghalaya House, Kolkata, Sangma said that communication has been made to political leaders to ensure “no statement is given in irresponsible manner by any individual”.

He said that on October 13, a demonstration was staged in front of the Meghalaya House, Kolkata, by an organisation under the banner of ‘Molded and Minority Development Council’ comprising about 50 persons including both men and women from the Bengali community.

He said that it was reported that the demonstrators shouted slogans and displayed banners condemning the alleged atrocities against the minority communities in Meghalaya and also regarding the alleged discrimination against the non-indigenous community in Ichamati and Bholaganj area.

Conrad said the West Bengal Police, who were present at the spot, did not allow them to enter into the premises. However, they were allowed to demonstrate outside the gate of the Meghalaya House. Only three to four representatives were permitted to enter the office and submitted a memorandum through the Meghalaya House, which was addressed to the chief minister citing the allegations of discrimination against the non- indigenous population.

He added that the demonstration ended peacefully after about 45 minutes and prior to this also, three demonstrations were staged on March 6, by ‘Amra Bangali’, on March 11, by ‘Jatiyo Bangla Samelan’ and on October 3 by ‘Amra Bangali’.

The chief minister said, “Mr. Speaker Sir, it is important to point out that the current imbroglio which has been surfacing in print and electronic media as well as in the social media platforms is primarily an outcome of the unfortunate incident which happened on February 28, 2020. The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) had organised a programme opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, at Ichamati and soon after the programme, a clash took place between KSU members and non-tribals at Ichamati in which some KSU activists from Sohra, Shella and other adjoining areas sustained injuries and one KSU activist namely (L) Lurshai Hynniewta (35), a resident of Khliehshnong, Sohra succumbed to his injuries”.

Conrad said that a case was registered in Shella Police Station and 24 persons were arrested and the case has since been charge-sheeted against 70 persons.

He went on to say that the Ichamati incident had law and order repercussions in Shillong as tensions escalated, thereby resulting in the stabbing incidents in Iewduh in which one member of the non-tribal community lost his life.

In this case, two persons were arrested and the case has been charge-sheeted. He said that with the timely intervention of the district administration and the Police department, the situation was controlled to a large extent and normalcy in Ichamati, Shillong and adjoining areas were restored.

Conrad said that in view of various statements emanating from different organisations within and outside the state, which have the potential to aggravate matters, the state home minister had issued a statement on October 22, in which he had appealed to all organisations — both from within and outside the state — to desist from making statements that may have the potential to disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

He also said that the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has also taken steps to convene an inter-faith meeting to bring about mutual respect, understanding and cooperation among various communities. This has gone a long way in building trust and ensuring peaceful relations between communities.

“In conclusion, Mr Speaker Sir, I once again take this opportunity to urge all citizens of the state belonging to all communities to uphold the long traditions of peace and harmony that has existed in our state,” he said.