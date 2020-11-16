Entrepreneurship Workshop kicks off in Tura

TURA : West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Monday inaugurated the Two Day Entrepreneurship Workshop on Agriculture and Value Chain held at Tura Government College with the theme “Don’t Wait for Opportunity, Create it”. The programme was organized by Tura Government College Students Union in collaboration with Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) and Prime-Hub, Tura supported by District Administration of West Garo Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner advised the students and others to follow Covid-19 Protocol as laid down by the government while attending the programmes and also in all public places. Ram Singh said that the hard work, slogging and running around required by entrepreneurs in the earlier days for few sectors are not necessary these days, since people nowadays can earn very well provided they have access to good network connectivity. Informing that there are a lot of online platforms available and people are ordering many things online, Ram Singh added that about 6000 parcels are being delivered to Tura each single day and people are not physically purchasing from the market. This shows the power of online market that entrepreneur does not merely mean opening of shop as there are various other options, he said.

Manager, Prime-Hub, Tura Pravin Yadav informed that Meghalaya PRIME Startup Hub is a part of Chief Minister’s E-Champion Challenge which was started to create sustainable business enterprise to foster socio-economic development and employment generation in the State. He assured that Prime Hub is an incubation centre, a business hub where guidance will be given as to how to start a business.

Meanwhile, various officials from different departments also spoke on different topics during the business session.