UDP Ri Bhoi to strengthen party for 2023 polls

Nongpoh, Nov 15: The United Democratic Party (UDP), Ri Bhoi district has decided to initiate steps to strengthen the party for the 2023 Assembly elections.

In meeting held on Saturday, the party has also unanimously agreed to field candidates from all the five constituencies of the district.

Ri Bhoi UDP general secretary, Lawrence Nongrum said that the party is getting stronger and all steps to ensure that they come out victorious in the 2023 Assembly Elections are being taken seriously, while adding that they will also soon welcome several leaders from other parties into the party’s fold which will definitely boost the morale of the party.

Further on the issues faced by the students, farmers and employment related issues in the district especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have decided to give power to all the frontal wings of the party which include its women wing, youth wing and farmer’s wing to take up the issue for the betterment of the society at large.

The meeting here was attended by top leaders of the party from the district which include its working president, Donkupar Sumer, vice president, Rayonald Kharkamni, general secretary, Lawrence Nongrum and former MDC of Nongpoh, Rona Khymdeit besides party leaders from Umsning, Jirang, Nongpoh, Umsning and Mawhati.