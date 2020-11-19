Imran Khan to travel to Kabul on maiden visit to Afghanistan

Islamabad, Nov 18: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kabul on Thursday on his first trip to Afghanistan since assuming office in 2018 to discuss the Afghan peace process and promote cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, the Foreign Office said here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Khan will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce to the Prime Minister Razak Dawood and other senior officials during the visit, according to Foreign Office. “The prime minister’s programme includes tete-e-tete with President Ashraf Ghani, delegation-level talks, and joint press stake-out. The focus would be on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity,” it said.

Khan’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan. President Ghani last visited Pakistan in June 2019, it said.

Earlier, the two leaders had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 14th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Mecca in May 2019. Khan also had a telephonic conversation with Ghani in September 2020. (PTI)