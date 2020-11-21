Tarun Gogoi’s condition critical

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader, Tarun Gogoi’s health condition was stated to be critical by Assam Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. He is currently in ventilation support in Guwahati Medical College ad Hospital (GMCH). Gogoi has been reported to have suffered multi-organ failure.



The team of doctors treating Gogoi is in touch with experts in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).