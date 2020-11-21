Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Tarun Gogoi’s condition critical

Former Assam CM and Congress leader, Tarun Gogoi. File image.

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader,  Tarun Gogoi’s health condition was stated to be critical by Assam  Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. He is currently in ventilation support in Guwahati Medical College ad Hospital (GMCH). Gogoi has been reported to have suffered multi-organ failure.

The team of doctors treating Gogoi is in touch with experts in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

 

 

