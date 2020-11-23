Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

PDS dealers undergo training

MEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent
TURA, Nov 22: The Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs department recently organised a two-day training programme on Fair Price Shop Automation/e-POS device for South West Garo Hills-based fair price shop dealers.
During the programme, over 450 fair price shop dealers were trained to operate e-POS devices, which were later handed over to them so as to make ration transactions through Aadhaar-based authentication.

