Govt yet to pay over Rs 60 cr to JHADC: CEM

JOWAI, Nov 27: The Meghalaya Government is yet to pay over Rs 60 crore to the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) as royalty from major and minor minerals extracted from within the Council’s jurisdiction, the JHADC Chief Executive Member, Thombor Shiwat, informed during the question hour of the Council’s Winter Session, which concluded on Friday.

The due includes share of Rs 43.58 crore from major minerals and Rs 12.10 core from minor minerals.

Another amount of Rs 5.11 crore is due from taxes earned from registration of motor vehicles.

So far, the Council has received Rs 69.20 lakh for redevelopment of the long-pending Iawmusiang Super Market project, which was sanctioned by the Ministry of DoNER for over Rs 20 crore.

The JHADC also has a due of Rs 69.99 crore against payment of pending salary of its staff, the Chief Executive Member said, while replying to a question from the Opposition Congress member Hollando Lamin.