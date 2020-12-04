Youth Policy likely by Jan, says Conrad

SHILLONG, Dec 3: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma today asserted that the Meghalaya may have its own youth policy as early as January next year while different aspects of the proposed policy are likely to be implemented by April.

Sangma stated that the main draft of the youth policy is ready and the government will put it up in the public domain for discussion and opinion.

“Before it is implemented, the government will hold wide consultations with the youths so that we can take more ideas and if needed, we will incorporate them,” the chief minister said.

Sangma added that it was imperative to have a policy to channelize the energy of the youths in the right direction.