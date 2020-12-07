Over 75 percent voter turnout in first phase BTC polls

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The first phase of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections was peacefully conducted in 21 constituencies across Udalguri and Baksa districts on Monday with a voter turnout of 75.21 per cent recorded till closing time, official sources informed.

Official sources said that the final polling percentage could not be given by closing time (4.30pm) as many voters were still queuing up to cast their votes at some polling centres even after 7 pm.

The Assam State Election Commission informed that the tentative voter turnout in the first phase BTC polls up to closing time was recorded at 75.21 percent.

“The polling percentage recorded up to closing time (of polling, which is 4.30pm) was 75.21. The final polling percentage will be declared later on,” the website of the Assam State Election Commission posted on Monday evening.

It may be mentioned that as many as 130 candidates from major political parties, including primary contenders, BJP and Bodoland People’s Front, are contesting the polls in ten constituencies of Udalguri and 11 in Baksa district.

The 21 constituencies have a total electorate of over 13 lakh. Polling was held through ballot paper.

Earlier, polling got under way at 7.30am amid tight security and strict COVID-19 protocols in over 1700 polling stations.

An electorate comprising young, middle-aged and elderly queued up in large numbers at the polling stations.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Monday evening, Baksa deputy commissioner Ranjan Sarma said that polling was held peacefully in all the 11 constituencies with a tentative voter turnout between 70 to 80 per cent recorded at closing time.

“Polling was peaceful and all COVID-19 safety protocols were adhered to strictly. ASHA workers were stationed at the entrance of the polling centres with thermal scanners, hand sanitisers were in place while face masks were provided to those who came to vote without masks,” Sarma said.

The DC said the turnout was higher in the first half of the polling day with about 56 per cent voter turnout recorded by 1.30pm.

Udalguri deputy commissioner, Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia said a voter turnout of 75.4 was recorded till 4.30pm. “Some polling stations are yet to close poll (at 7.20 pm),” he informed this correspondent.

Voting for the other 19 constituencies in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts will take place in the second phase on Thursday. Counting will take place on December 12.

Elections to the 40-member BTC was scheduled on April 4, 2020 but had to be postponed indefinitely owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi assumed administration of the council on the expiry of its five-year term on April 27, 2020.