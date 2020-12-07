Meghalaya Cabinet’s approvals
SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cabinet in its meeting held on Monday approved the following item:
- Cabinet has approved the draft Meghalaya Procurement Preference Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises, 2020. This will encourage the setting up of Micro and Small Enterprises and the use of local products from the State as mandated by GoI.
- Cabinet has approved the implementation of the guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Power, Government of India relating to the payment of compensation towards damages for Right of Way for the transmission line. The state government will also adopt these guidelines as all the states in India.
- Cabinet has approved the proposed list of holidays for the year 2021.
- Cabinet has approved the draft Meghalaya Nursing Council Rules 2020 & the Meghalaya Nursing Council Regulations 2020.
- Cabinet has approved the Initiation of Post Graduate Diploma Courses for addressing the shortage of Specialist Doctors in Meghalaya for reducing MMR and IMR in the State
- Cabinet approved the proposal for the Amendments to the Meghalaya Minor Mineral Concession Rules 2016.
- Cabinet approved the proposal for the Amendment of Rule 12 of the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority Rules 1998 relating to the salary of the members of the State Legal Services Authority Rules. Entitlement of the members is raised from 1 Lakh Rupees to 3 Lakh Rupees.
- Cabinet approved the draft rules of the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Rule 2020
